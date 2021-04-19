Chevron Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $102.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

