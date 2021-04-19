Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.32.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $84.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.69 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,252,102 shares of company stock valued at $510,916,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,637,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,279,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

