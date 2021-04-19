CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 429.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 307.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apple by 82.7% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 741,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $85,893,000 after buying an additional 531,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $134.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

