Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.06. 7,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,872. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

