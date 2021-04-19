China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,100 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 526,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.51% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CJJD stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.54. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

