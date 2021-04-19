China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. China Recycling Energy has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

