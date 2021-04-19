Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.64.

CMG stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,540.48. 11,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,447.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,385.10. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 186.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $772.01 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

