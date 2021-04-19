Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,460.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.64.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,526.13 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $772.01 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,447.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,385.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

