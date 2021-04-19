Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,750.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securiti raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.64.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,526.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $772.01 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,447.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,385.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $834,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

