Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 6.7% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 240.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,226 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,076.6% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 227,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 222,177 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

