Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.62 Million in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF comprises about 4.6% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period.

Shares of FDNI opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

