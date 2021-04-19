Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Danske upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CHYHY traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,257. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

