Christopher Emerson Sells 2,217 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

PAAS stock traded down C$0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 269,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,129. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.55. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “na” rating and a C$49.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

