Chronologic (DAY) Price Down 25.2% This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $426,949.18 and $369.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

