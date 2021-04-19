Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CB. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

CB stock opened at $162.77 on Monday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

