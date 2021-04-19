Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CB. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.
CB stock opened at $162.77 on Monday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
