Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

NYSE CB traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,603. Chubb has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

