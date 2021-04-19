CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE JWEL traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$38.28. 10,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,678. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$29.18 and a 52-week high of C$46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.26.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

