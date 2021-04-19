CIBC Reiterates Underperform Rating for Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.
OTCMKTS:ACAZF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $16.35.
About Acadian Timber
