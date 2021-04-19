CIBC Reiterates Underperform Rating for Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS:ACAZF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

