CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. 23,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,675. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

