Citadel Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $138,447.04 and approximately $28.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.