Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACVA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tuya has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Tuya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $37.04 on Monday. Tuya has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.