Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

