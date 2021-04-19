Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.53 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

