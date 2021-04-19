Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

NYSE C traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,995,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

