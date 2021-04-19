Clarus Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 384,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Alcoa comprises 1.5% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Alcoa by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.