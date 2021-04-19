Clarus Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 203,152.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,277.99 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,296.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,097.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,849.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

