Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 465,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.5% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Air Products and Chemicals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of APD opened at $288.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.41 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

