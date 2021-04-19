Clarus Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 2.2% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $177.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.75. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

