Clarus Group Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 528,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 4.4% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

