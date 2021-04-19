CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.37 million, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 2,805.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238,425 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.