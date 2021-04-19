CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 9.5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.14. 78,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,992,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

CLSK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $585.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 5.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

