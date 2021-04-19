Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $19.20 target price on the mining company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

NYSE CLF opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $30,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $9,002,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

