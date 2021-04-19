Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $19.20 target price on the mining company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

