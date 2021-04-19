Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $72.17. 47,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,483. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -189.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $4,078,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777,920 shares of company stock worth $60,352,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,085,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

