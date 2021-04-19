CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 8.9% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

