Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.81

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

