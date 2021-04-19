Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $29.51 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

