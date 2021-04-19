Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $417.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

