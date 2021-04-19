Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $102.79 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.