Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $644.37 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $622.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

