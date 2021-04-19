Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. Outset Medical makes up approximately 2.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 owned 0.18% of Outset Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $12,337,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $53.90 on Monday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

