Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 48,316 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $252.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

