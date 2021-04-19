Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBSH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $77.14 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $451,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.