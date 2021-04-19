CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COMM. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 322,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

