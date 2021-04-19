Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,550 shares of company stock worth $1,920,283 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $68.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.