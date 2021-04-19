Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €127.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €127.00 ($149.41) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €135.33 ($159.22).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of ML stock traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €124.50 ($146.47). 455,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The company’s 50 day moving average is €125.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.18. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.