Comparing HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HealthEquity and CDK Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $531.99 million 11.04 $39.66 million $1.38 51.26 CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.39 $207.50 million $3.05 17.88

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than HealthEquity. CDK Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HealthEquity and CDK Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 3 6 1 2.80 CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

HealthEquity presently has a consensus target price of $82.78, indicating a potential upside of 17.02%. CDK Global has a consensus target price of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.76%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Volatility and Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.44% 7.65% 3.49% CDK Global 9.25% -62.84% 12.62%

Summary

HealthEquity beats CDK Global on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves through employers; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. has a partnership with Integrated Rental. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

