Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report $405.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.35 million and the highest is $433.80 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $333.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Compass Diversified by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $24.32 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

