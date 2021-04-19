Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRK. US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.74.

NYSE:CRK opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 113,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 162,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

