Conceal Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $46,214.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,801,147 coins and its circulating supply is 10,655,348 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

